Erik A. Brix

Erik A. Brix Obituary
Erik A. Brix 1975 - 2019
Sterling, MA - Erik A. Brix, 43, formerly of Plainfield, CT, passed away at work unexpectedly on Wednesday May 22, 2019 in Worcester, MA.
He was born in Putnam, CT on Oct 20, 1975 a son to Evelyn J. (Griffin) Brix and the late Alan A. Brix. Erik was recently widowed when his wife Kori Stuart-Brix passed away. He was formerly married to Kelly M. Brix of Moosup, CT.
Erik worked for the MASS Transit Authority and worked at the Worcester Airport. He enjoyed working on cars and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his mother Evelyn J. Brix, he is survived by his children Carter and Gillian Brix; step children Jourdan, Taylor and Delani Stuart of Sterling, MA.
Visiting hours will be held from 1:00-4:00PM on Sat. June 1, 2019 at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit Erik's children by sending proceeds to Memorial Scholarship Fund 2019 at the Jewett City Savings Bank P.O. Box 335 Jewett City, CT 06351
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 30 to June 1, 2019
