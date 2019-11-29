|
Ernest Dumas 1929 - 2019
Putnam - Ernest H. Dumas, 90, of David St., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Theresa C. Dumas. They were married for 62 years. Born in Ballouville, CT, he was the son of the late Edgar and Dorothy (Cusson) Dumas.
Mr. Dumas was the owner and operator of Dumas Construction prior to his employment as the Director of the City of Putnam's Highway Department. He enjoyed golfing and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Ernest is survived by his sons, Ronald Dumas and his wife Donna of Jacksonville, FL, and Arthur Dumas and his wife Audra of Aurora, CO; his daughters, Diane DiVincenzo and her husband Richard of Putnam, and Joyce Dumas of MA; his brother, Ernest Dumas of FL; daughter in law Donna of Putnam; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Glenn Dumas; his brother Henry Dumas; sister Theresa; and his great-grandson, the late Connor James McKeon.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Ernest at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Mary Church of the Visitation Church, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to , Memorial's Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019