|
|
Ernest P. Romano 1947 - 2019
Groton - Ernest P. Romano, 72, of Groton, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on August 1, 1947, in Providence, RI, the son of Louis and Raffaela "Ruth" (Ruggieri) Romano. He grew up in North Stonington, CT.
He loved NASCAR racing and restoring classic cars. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family and friends. Ernest proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and later worked for Electric Boat retiring as a design supervisor.
He was married to Page (Adkinson) Romano of Groton who survives him.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Nicholas Romano, Nicholas' mom Mary Romano, both of RI, his daughter Geanina Romano, of Hamden, five grandchildren Isaac, Gabriel, Caleb, Naomi, and Ezra, and their mother Annalisa Rivera-Romano; his sisters Louisa Trakas (John), of Plainfield, Carmen Dempsey (Peter), of Idaho, two sisters -in law Patricia Romano, of New London, and Jan Rowe (Richard), of MD and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Paul Romano.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Byles-Groton Memorial
Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial is private.
Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ernest's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center via the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 or http://www.closertofree.com/honor-a-loved-one.aspx
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019