Ernest Salvas 1927 - 2020
Danielson - Ernest G. Salvas, 93, of Danielson, CT died, June 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born March 8, 1927 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Phillip and Isola (Vadnais) Salvas. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Roireau) Salvas she died in 1995.
Ernest was very proud of being a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a life member of the Putnam VFW Post and served as Chaplin. Also was a life member of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America Island X1 Davisville, RI and was also Chaplin. For many years Ernest was part of the Putnam, CT Memorial Day Parade Committee. He was a Communicant of St James Church of Danielson, CT serving as an Usher for many years.
He leaves a daughter and son-in-law Linda and Rene ST. Pierre of Danielson, CT; grandchildren Shannon ST. Pierre of Moosup, CT, Renee and Rick Oenning of Danielson, CT, Jamie and Elise ST. Pierre of Rockledge, FL and Melissa Garrett. Also a close friend Mary Posiadala and many great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Salvas, daughter Jacqueline Garrett, grandchildren Thomas and Scott Garrett, great grandchildren Briana and Jeremy Oenning and Jordan Garrett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Private at St. James Church in Danielson, CT with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.