Ernest Salvas
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Salvas 1927 - 2020
Danielson - Ernest G. Salvas, 93, of Danielson, CT died, June 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born March 8, 1927 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Phillip and Isola (Vadnais) Salvas. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Roireau) Salvas she died in 1995.
Ernest was very proud of being a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a life member of the Putnam VFW Post and served as Chaplin. Also was a life member of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America Island X1 Davisville, RI and was also Chaplin. For many years Ernest was part of the Putnam, CT Memorial Day Parade Committee. He was a Communicant of St James Church of Danielson, CT serving as an Usher for many years.
He leaves a daughter and son-in-law Linda and Rene ST. Pierre of Danielson, CT; grandchildren Shannon ST. Pierre of Moosup, CT, Renee and Rick Oenning of Danielson, CT, Jamie and Elise ST. Pierre of Rockledge, FL and Melissa Garrett. Also a close friend Mary Posiadala and many great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Salvas, daughter Jacqueline Garrett, grandchildren Thomas and Scott Garrett, great grandchildren Briana and Jeremy Oenning and Jordan Garrett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Private at St. James Church in Danielson, CT with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved