Estelle Beatrice Goselin 1928 - 2020
Uncasville - Estelle Beatrice (DeLisle) Goselin, 91, passed away on February 24, 2020, at Orchard Grove in Uncasville surrounded by her loving family and their prayers.
She was born Feb. 28, 1928 in Athol, Mass.; the daughter of the late Damien DeLisle and Germaine (Senay) DeLisle, and step-daughter of the late Mary (Robinson) DeLisle.
She married Francis L. Goselin on Nov. 15, 1947, with whom she was a loving wife and mother to their six children. Throughout their more than 50 years of marriage, the pair enjoyed traveling across New England buying, restoring, and selling antiques. In her later years, Estelle took great pleasure in being a grandmother, a Red Sox fan, an accomplished knitter, a lover of classic movies, and a devoted parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Norwich.
Estelle was predeceased by her loving husband Francis in 2001, two brothers Roger DeLisle and Robert DeLisle, and five sisters Gladys, Lucille, Anita, Doris, Loretta, and Genevieve. She is survived by three sons; Steven Goselin and his wife Donna of Burlington, Mass., Timothee Goselin and his wife Anne of Uncasville, and Peter Goselin and his wife Susan of West Hartford; three daughters; Mary Geragotelis and her husband Nicholas of Canterbury, Julie Menders and her husband Michael of Norwich, and Jane Rossi of Canterbury; 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. All who were close to her will remember her kind spirit, her lively energy, and her love for her family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St. Norwich at 10 am, meeting directly at the Church. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum in Norwich.
To leave a message of condolence
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is assisting with arrangement.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020