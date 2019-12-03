|
|
Estelle Wright 1949 - 2019
North Grosvenordale - Estelle T. Wright, 70, of Riverside Drive, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in her home. Born in North Grosvenordale, CT, she was the daughter of the late Urbain and Henrietta T. (Couture) Boutin.
Estelle worked as a salesperson at X-tra Mart for 24 years. She truly loved reading, crafting, knitting, games of all kinds, and woodworking and especially loved her border collie "Pogo."
Estelle is survived by her three sons, Donald Mitchell of Brooklyn, CT, Richard Mitchell of DE, A.J. Mitchell of Danielson, CT; her two daughters, Dawn Hippert of Brooklyn, CT and Heather Mitchell of Saco, ME; four brothers, John Boutin of Mayoden, NC, Norman Boutin of NC, Urbain Boutin of NC, Louis Boutin of North Grosvenordale, CT; and three sisters, Matilda Andrzejewski of Fabyan, CT, Cybil Obrian of Canterbury, CT and Joyce Gregoir of Putnam, CT. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Alex Tobin. She loved her grandchildren Robert Jubinsky, Alex Mitchell, Tyler Gaucher, Zachary Costa-Mello, Samantha Broomhall, Benjamin Hippert, and Garret Hippert and felt blessed for her time with them.
Estelle lived life to the fullest extent enjoying every moments she could on adventures in the outdoors. She loved to be on the water kayaking and spending to time at the ocean reading a book or enjoying quiet peaceful time. Estelle always knew what she wanted in life and nothing stopped her from that. In her last years she camped as often as she could and enjoyed many memories with friends and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Estelle's family from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 6,2019 in the Valade Funeral Home, 23 Main St. North Grosvenordale, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St. North Grosvenordale, CT. at 12:30 pm on Saturday December 7, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to: Northeast CT Cancer Fund, C/O Day Kimball Hospital, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT. 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019