Estelle Zipkin 1927 - 2020
Danielson - Estelle Zipkin, 92, of Danielson, CT passed away at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 22, 1927 to the late Louis and Sylvia (Dolsky) Okun. Estelle was a member of the Temple Beth Israel of Danielson and was an avid reader and puzzle solver. She is survived by her children Alan Zipkin of Woodbridge, CT and Donna Zipkin of Danielson. Brother Mitchell Okun of Long Island, NY. Estelle was predeceased by two children, David and Laura Zipkin. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Westfield Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020