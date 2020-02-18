Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Zipkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Zipkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Zipkin Obituary
Estelle Zipkin 1927 - 2020
Danielson - Estelle Zipkin, 92, of Danielson, CT passed away at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 22, 1927 to the late Louis and Sylvia (Dolsky) Okun. Estelle was a member of the Temple Beth Israel of Danielson and was an avid reader and puzzle solver. She is survived by her children Alan Zipkin of Woodbridge, CT and Donna Zipkin of Danielson. Brother Mitchell Okun of Long Island, NY. Estelle was predeceased by two children, David and Laura Zipkin. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Westfield Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -