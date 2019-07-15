|
|
Esther Marion Jacobs 1965 - 2019
Uncasville - Esther Marion Jacobs, 54, woke up in the arms of our Lord on July 12, 2019.
Born in Portland, Maine on June 13, 1965 she was the daughter of George S Lunt Jr. and Helen J Miner.
Esther was married to Edward Jacobs and had four children. She was always there to help anyone in need and loved her children very much, family meant everything to her. She will be missed dearly.
Esther is survived her husband Edward; her children, John and his wife Erin, Frank and his wife Trista, Lisa and her husband Jake; her sisters Joni and Louis; her brother George Lunt III; brothers-in-law Joey and Mike; sisters in-law Arlene and Darlene; nine granddaughters, eight grandsons, many nieces and nephews and her best friend Allen. She was predeceased by her son Richard and her three sisters.
Heavenly Father, at this moment, nothing seems to be able to help the loss I feel after my mother's passing. My heart is broken, and my spirit mourns. All I know is that Your grace is sufficient and there is comfort knowing she is with you in heaven. This day, this hour, moment by moment, I choose to lean on You, for when I am at my weakest Your strength is strongest. I pour out my grief to You and praise You that on one glorious day when all suffering is extinguished, and love has conquered we shall walk together. Amen.
A Wake will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5-8PM at Belmont Funeral Home LLC, 144 So. Main St. Colchester. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.belmontfh.com to offer condolences.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 15 to July 17, 2019