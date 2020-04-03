|
|
Ethel Julia Saucier 1924 - 2020
Port Haywood, Va. - Ethel J. (Huntley) Saucier, 95, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020, at home in Port Haywood, Va.
She was born June 17, 1924, in Harmony, Maine. She lived her life by the word of God, with Jesus in her heart and always by her side.
She spent her time baking, knitting and crocheting, especially for her loved ones. She also knitted blankets for the elderly and hats and scarfs for needy children. Her home was always open to families in need. She always had a place in her home for various animals with a special love for cats.
She really enjoyed spending much of her time fishing.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rosaire Saucier, her mother, Etta Huntley, and father, Frank Huntley. Her daughters and sons, Angeleen Saucier, Beneva Caswell, Donald Saucier and William (Roy) Saucier. Also her brothers, Francis Huntley, Halva Huntley, Myron Huntley and Lewis Huntley.
She is survived by her sister, Madelene Grant; her daughters, Sylvia Martell and Nancy McCorkle; and her sons, Maurice Saucier and Bernard Saucier. Along with 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a time to be determined when a larger gathering can be planned.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020