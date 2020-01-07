Home

Ethel O'Brien 1936 - 2019
Norwich - Ethel O'Brien, 83 passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
Ethel was born August 17, 1936 in Long Island, NY. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Pibek) Sckipp. She retired from the Naval Submarine Base, Secretary to the CO of PSA New London after 30 years of service.
She is survived by her son Michael O'Brien of Marco Island, FL. She is predeceased by her daughter, Beth Chmiel of East Lyme, CT and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held at St. Peter and Paul church in Norwich, CT at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 11th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionaries of Charity; 335 East 145th St., Bronx, NY.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
