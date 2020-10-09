Ethel Parker 1924 - 2020
Putnam - Ethel (Clemens) Parker passed away on October 8, 2020 at Westview Healthcare Center in Dayville, Connecticut. Predeceased by her loving husband, Francis "Park" Parker, she leaves two beloved daughters, Ellen Parker and Elizabeth Tetreault and Elizabeth's husband, Richard, and her endeared granddaughter Allison Van Duyne and her husband, Thomas.
Ethel was also predeceased by her parents, Charles and Ellen (Sandstrom) Clemens; her sister, Elizabeth Peckham; and her brothers, Charles Clemens, Robert Clemens, Sr., and Harry Clemens. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Ethel was known for her huge heart and positive attitude, her dry sense of humor, with nice things to say always, and she enjoyed great practical jokes. Born in Putnam in 1924, she was raised on the family's farm on River Road, then raised a family in the other 1800's house on the farm, and then lived in the house that her brother, Charles, later built on the farmland.
She loved the family pets, her last being Bigfoot (a stray cat she welcomed in) and Max (a Bassett/hound mix with an interesting bark).
In addition to family events, she enjoyed many social activities with friends, including playing pitch, swimming at Koinonia, and Kith & Kin get togethers.
Ethel loved the ocean. She looked forward to annual family vacations at her aunt and uncle's cottage on Long Island. And she loved piling into the car at 7:00 a.m. with family and many friends for all-day trips to Rhode Island beaches.
Ethel enjoyed her 29 years at Rogers Corporation's Poron Division in Rogers and East Woodstock and has been described as running the place.
A long-time member of Putnam Baptist Church, she was in its choir since her high school years. She sang as a soprano, then alto after surgery affected her vocal cords, then as a tenor, and was often asked to sing solos.
Ethel will be missed by all, including many caregivers and friends at Westview where she has resided for over five years.
Calling Hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Smith & Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on the same day at Putnam Baptist Church, 170 Church Street, Putnam, CT, and a graveside ceremony at West Thompson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Putnam Baptist Church or Westview Healthcare Center's Recreation Department, 150 Ware Road, Dayville, CT. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com