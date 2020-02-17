Home

Ethelyn A. Lambert

Ethelyn A. Lambert Obituary
Ethelyn A. Lambert 1923 - 2020
Waterford - Ethelyn A. Lambert, 96, of Waterford, and formerly of Taftville, died February 10, 2020, at New London Rehab in Waterford.
She was born in Moosup, on November 7, 1923, the daughter of the late William and Leona (Methot) Hutchins.
She was last employed at the Day Care at the W.W. Backus Hospital before retiring.
She is survived by two daughters, Denise Chambers of Fairfield and Deborah Lambert-Nelson of Chatham, N.J.; one sister, Phyllis Thibeault of Arcadia, FL; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Herbert Lambert Jr., daughter, Donna O'Neill and two sisters, Doris and Allison Collelo.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, at 11 a.m., meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
