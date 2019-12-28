Home

Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Eugene Gieda Obituary
Eugene Gieda 1949 - 2019
Dayville - Eugene H. Gieda, 70, of Dayville, CT passed away December 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born October 17, 1949 in Scranton, PA, son of the late Henry and Eleanor (Kozlowski) Gieda. Beloved husband of Frederica (Melzar) Gieda.
Eugene was a Security Manager at Foxwoods Casino and he loved his job. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, salt and freshwater fishing.
He leaves his wife Frederica Gieda of Dayville; his sons Nicholas P. Gieda and his wife Melissa currently stationed in New Mexico and Tristan H. Gieda of Haddam, CT; his grandson Owen Gieda. He was predeceased by his brother.
Calling Hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Frederica Gieda, 79 Ware Road, Dayville, CT 06241.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
