Eugene S. McEwan


1936 - 2019
Eugene S. McEwan Obituary
Eugene S. McEwan 1936 - 2019
Coventry, RI. - Eugene S. McEwan 83, of Coventry, RI and formerly of Norwich and Griswold died August 23, 2019. He was born in New London on July 15, 1936 the son of the late Hugh and Helen (Davis) McEwan. Eugene had 30 years of service at local Volunteer Fire Departments.
He is survived by his two daughters.
At his request services will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
