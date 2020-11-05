Eva M. Phillips 1932 - 2020

Norwich - Eva M. Phillips, 88, of Norwich died Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2020, at Backus Hospital.

She was born in New Bedford, Mass., May 23, 1932, the daughter of the late James and Lena (Bonneau) Holt.

Eva was last employed as a secretary at North East Business Systems before retiring.

She was married to Clarence A. Phillips who survives her. Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, David Phillips (Celeste) of Norwich, Jay Phillips of Somerset, Mass., and Michael Phillips (Patricia) of Norwich; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 7, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Mask and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold. There are no calling hours.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



