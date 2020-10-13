Evangelos A. Bakoulis 1929 - 2020
Norwich - Evangelos Angelo Bakoulis, of 110 Pukallus Ave., passed away October 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Evangelos was born March 30, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late George and Anastasia (Stavrinouthakis).
He married the late Zeta (Shillo) November 30, 1957 at St. Nicholas Church in Norwich. She passed away September 27, 1986
He served in the United States Airforce from 1956 – 1960. He was employed as an aircraft mechanic at Kaman Aerospace for over 30 years until his retirement in 1989.
Evangelos was a very loving, giving and generous person. He privately helped to support a family who immigrated to the United States. He was a member of the Ahepa #110 of Norwich, and a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Norwich. He was an avid fisherman. He also volunteered for many years at the William W. Backus Hospital.
He is survived by his children and their spouses Stephany Bakoulis (Karen), Dimitri Bakoulis (Ferdinand Cabrera), Elena Nowicki (Robert), and Antonia Raptis. Known as "Popou" to his grandchildren, he will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Stephanie Robillard (Rodney), Jason Bakoulis (Maura), Joshua Bakoulis (Elizabeth), Justin and Courtney Nowicki, Georgia Raptis (fiancé Joseph) Evangelos Raptis (Danielle) and by his great grandchildren Katelyn Robillard, Evan Bakoulis, Stephen, Daniel and Nikolette Raptis and Olivia Raptis.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother and his sister.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, visitation will be private for the immediate family. A graveside funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Norwich on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 am.
