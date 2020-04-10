|
Evelyn Boyd 1925 - 2020
Norwich - Evelyn Boyd, 95, of Norwich, passed into eternal life, early the morning of April 2, 2020. She died peacefully of natural causes at W.W. Backus Hospital, with her beloved daughter Nancy by her side.
Evelyn was born March 22, 1925, in New Market, N.H., the daughter of Frank and Honorietta (Sofia) Jakubowski. She was the youngest of six children. She graduated from New Market High School in 1943 and enrolled at the University of New Hampshire, studying machine operations.
Like many women of the "greatest generation" that left homes and school to support the WWII effort, Evie went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. There she met her former husband, Robert G. Boyd Jr., USN and married, relocating to Norwich.
She worked for the K&P Bakery in the Greeneville section of Norwich, until the birth of Susan (Gordon) Conrad II, Nancy (Kip) Bellavance, Bob (Kathy) Boyd III, and Debbie (John) Ackley III. She was Bapci to eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She volunteered for over two decades at the W. W. Backus Hospital which led to a position as the first "TV lady" or "hostess", when Sylvania Corp. rented TV sets to patients. She retired from the State of Conn., D.O.T., as a toll collector.
She made pierogi, golumbki, and borsch for the family whether they liked them or not. She enjoyed bowling in a league at the Norwich Ten Pin for many years. She loved knitting, arts and crafts, games and playing cards. She was a life long voracious reader.
All family pets were loved. She belonged to several organizations and volunteered at the Preston Library. Her children are proud to mention she saved a neighborhood child who had fallen into a koi pond. She also rescued an elderly dementia patient from a nearby care facility, who had wandered into the woods of the family property.
Evie was a faithful Catholic and prayed the Rosary every day. She was devoted to her mother-in-law, Catherine Barron Boyd Soboleski. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, in-laws, former husband and grandson, Gregory A. Conrad.
A private graveside prayer service was held.
The family would like to thank Paul Deutsch, M.D.,RPh., for thirty five years of care and compassion, E.G.P. Rescue, Backus Hospital E.R. staff and the staff of E- 3 for ensuring each of her children had time with her before passing. Their deepest gratitude to Chase Manor II staff and resident friends, Debra Zito caring aide and friend, and Linda Maury, a dear friend.
A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial donations may be made to the N.F.A. Foundation, Gregory A. Conrad "96" Memorial Scholarship, 321 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
