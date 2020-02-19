|
Evelyn Calderone 1940 - 2020
Putnam - Evelyn L. Calderone (born Evelyn L. Wiser) died on February 18, 2020 at the age of 79 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT.
Evelyn was born in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Dorothy Wiser. She was predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth Lloyd Davis in 1969 and her sister, Martha Gaumond.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Calderone, her children Victoria "Tori" and her husband Skip Bates, and Kenneth L. Davis, Jr. She will be especially missed by her beloved grandchildren, Ross and his wife Katie Adams, Lindsey Weigand, Shane Davis and Jesse Davis.
She is also survived by her siblings, LeRoy Wiser, Helen Reefer, brother William and his wife Donna Wiser, Janet Barnes and her companion Jim Ayers, and sister Ruth and her husband Brad Bourdess.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and lifelong friends.
Ev will be remembered for her deep love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will remember learning to swim in her pool and hours spent playing cards and coloring at her coffee table.
Ev's employment in Connecticut began in the Putnam Public Schools, followed by 20 years at Anchor Glass. She went on to retire from John Dempsey Regional Center.
Ev and Chuck were true companions throughout their retirement and were always together playing cards with family and friends. When not socializing, they could always be found enjoying their children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Congregational Church of Putnam. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Day Kimball Hospital for their great care and consideration for Evelyn and her family at the time of her passing.
Calling hours will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. A Funeral Service will be at 12:00 (Noon) at the Congregational Church 175 Main Street, Putnam, CT. Burial will be private in Munyan Cemetery, Putnam, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020