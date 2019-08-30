Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. MacDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. MacDonald Obituary
Evelyn M. MacDonald 1937 - 2019
Fairhope, AL - Evelyn M. MacDonald, age 82, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She is the daughter of Lars and Herborg Froysa.
She is survived by her husband, Donald M. MacDonald of Fairhope; sons, James M. MacDonald (Debra) of Tennessee, Kevin J. MacDonald (Jacqueline) of Daphne, and Corey M. MacDonald (Brenda) of Fairhope; daughter, Karen L. MacDonald of Plainfield, CT; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Lorna Shaffer of Minneapolis, MN; other loving relatives and frie
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.