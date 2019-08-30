|
|
Evelyn M. MacDonald 1937 - 2019
Fairhope, AL - Evelyn M. MacDonald, age 82, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She is the daughter of Lars and Herborg Froysa.
She is survived by her husband, Donald M. MacDonald of Fairhope; sons, James M. MacDonald (Debra) of Tennessee, Kevin J. MacDonald (Jacqueline) of Daphne, and Corey M. MacDonald (Brenda) of Fairhope; daughter, Karen L. MacDonald of Plainfield, CT; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Lorna Shaffer of Minneapolis, MN; other loving relatives and frie
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019