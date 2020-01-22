|
|
Everett A. "Buckey" Harris 1923 - 2020
Preston - Everett A. "Buckey" Harris, 96, of Preston, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020.
Born on March 29, 1923 he was the son of Albert and Emma (Sourbier) Harris of Norwich. He spent his childhood growing up on Whipple Avenue. He entered the US Army in January of 1943 and served in the European Theater as a Combat Engineer attached to the US Army Air Force base Bluie West 8 in Greenland from August 1943 to April of 1945. He returned to the states and was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington assigned to fight forest fires started by balloon incendiary bombs launched by the Japanese military. He was discharged in January 1946. He returned home and worked as a heavy equipment operator and in 1950, joined the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 478, remaining an active member until his passing.
He was married to Mary Mansfield of the Poquetanuck village area of Preston on September 5, 1953 and spent the remainder of his life at that location where he operated a seasonal live bait shop for many years. He was an antique car enthusiast and restored two 1925 Maxwells and still owned and maintained a 1938 Chrysler Royal coupe. He later collected and restored a number of antique one cylinder stationary engines and spent rnany summers exhibiting them at various local events. He was predeceased by his wife Mary, two brothers, and three sisters.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Carol and Bill Martin of Uncasville, his son Glenn Harris also of Poquetanuck, his sister Bernice Senkewitcz of Norwich and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his nephew Brian Harris and his wife Debbie Jett-Harris for their dedication and compassion during his final days.
There will be a brief military grave side service at Poquetanuck Cemetery on Poquetanuck Rd. in Preston on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave a message of condolence for Everett's family.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Fairview Odd Fellows Home (www.fairviewct.org).
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin on Jan. 22, 2020