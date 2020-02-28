|
Fernand Lambert 1927 - 2020
Brooklyn - Fernand "Bucko" Lambert, 92, formerly of Brooklyn, CT passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at Davis Place in Danielson. Fernand was born in Artic Village, Rhode Island. He was the son of immigrant's parents from Canada. Fernand was drafted into WWII and served in Korea.
He is predeceased by his wife Cecile (Credit) Lambert as well as his son, Glenn Lambert. He is survived by his children Crystal Scott (Lambert), son-in-law Leslie Scott, Randy Lambert, and daughter-in-law Debbie Savage (Lambert), brother Paul Lambert and sister Francis Davignon. Fernand is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Mark Scott, Shane Scott, Ryan Scott, Melissa Stuynisky (Lambert), and Brian Lambert. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Samantha, Meghan, and Cameron Stuynisky.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. James Church on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. A gathering of friends and family to follow. There are no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020