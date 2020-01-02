Home

Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
120 Cliff St.
Norwich, CT
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Florence "Flo" Dagney


1928 - 2020
Florence "Flo" Dagney Obituary
Florence "Flo" Dagney 1928 - 2020
Uncasville - Florence "Flo" Dagney, 91, passed away peacefully on January 1st at Norwichtown Rehab and Healthcare in Norwich.
Flo was born in Norwich on February 15, 1928 to the late Peter and Helen (Kalinowski) Rajtar. She later graduated from NFA in 1945 and worked at the former Worman's Shoe Factory in Norwich before becoming a Nurse's Aide for 30 years at Uncas on The Thames Hospital in Norwich until she retired.
On June 22, 1974 she married her beloved husband, Francis Dagney Jr at St. Joseph Church in Norwich. He predeceased her on May 15, 2004.
Flo loved to dance, listen to polka music, socialize with friends and was known for her terrific sense of humor that made her so memorable.
She is survived by her sister Julia Casey and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was also predeceased by siblings; Joseph (Louise) Rajtar, Frank (Pricilla) Rajtar, Leona Rajtar, Sophie Rajtar and nephews; Joseph Rajtar Jr and Paul Casey Jr.
Calling Hours will be held Sunday Jan 5th from 4pm-7pm at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan 6th at 10am at St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff St., Norwich with procession to St. Joseph Cemetery for interment immediately following.
Donation in Flo's memory may be made directly to the church.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
