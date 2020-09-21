Florence M. Tyndall 1920 - 2020
Danielson - Florence M. Tyndall, 100, passed away on Sept. 19, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. She was born in Moosup, CT April 2, 1920, a daughter to the late Exilda (Frenette) and John Loiselle. She was predeceased by her husband William C. Tyndall III who passed on Dec 2, 2016. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, Florence could be described as one of the best people you could ever meet. She was easy going and never spoke an unkind word. She had strong Catholic faith and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by her children Carol Bourgeois, Phyllis Brodeur, Debra (Joseph) Guilmette, and William (Susan) Tyndall IV; a sister Doris Lavallee; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 AM on Fri. Sept 25th at All Hallows Cemetery in Moosup, CT. There are no calling hours. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID regulations social distancing and masks are required for services attended.