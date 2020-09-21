1/1
Florence M. Tyndall
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence M. Tyndall 1920 - 2020
Danielson - Florence M. Tyndall, 100, passed away on Sept. 19, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. She was born in Moosup, CT April 2, 1920, a daughter to the late Exilda (Frenette) and John Loiselle. She was predeceased by her husband William C. Tyndall III who passed on Dec 2, 2016. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, Florence could be described as one of the best people you could ever meet. She was easy going and never spoke an unkind word. She had strong Catholic faith and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by her children Carol Bourgeois, Phyllis Brodeur, Debra (Joseph) Guilmette, and William (Susan) Tyndall IV; a sister Doris Lavallee; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 AM on Fri. Sept 25th at All Hallows Cemetery in Moosup, CT. There are no calling hours. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com Due to COVID regulations social distancing and masks are required for services attended.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved