Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Lockwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Mary-Ann Lockwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Mary-Ann Lockwood Obituary
Florence Mary-Ann Lockwood 1947 - 2019
Jewett City - Florence Mary-Ann Lockwood of Brown Ave. died July 3, 2019 at the W. W. Backus Hospital.
She was born January 22, 1947 in Putnam the daughter of William and Eleanor (Guilbeault) Beaudoin.
For many years she was a bookkeeper for automotive businesses.
She was predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter Sheila; her brothers John Beaudoin, Joseph Beaudoin, and Gerard Beaudoin; her sisters Lucille Bertrand and Annette Vincent.
She is survived by her husband Harold Lockwood of Jewett City, her brother William Beaudoin of Putnam, and her sister Shirley O'Brien of Groton, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lisbon.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 8 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Download Now