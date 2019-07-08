|
|
Florence Mary-Ann Lockwood 1947 - 2019
Jewett City - Florence Mary-Ann Lockwood of Brown Ave. died July 3, 2019 at the W. W. Backus Hospital.
She was born January 22, 1947 in Putnam the daughter of William and Eleanor (Guilbeault) Beaudoin.
For many years she was a bookkeeper for automotive businesses.
She was predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter Sheila; her brothers John Beaudoin, Joseph Beaudoin, and Gerard Beaudoin; her sisters Lucille Bertrand and Annette Vincent.
She is survived by her husband Harold Lockwood of Jewett City, her brother William Beaudoin of Putnam, and her sister Shirley O'Brien of Groton, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lisbon.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 8 to July 10, 2019