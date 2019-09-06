Home

Florence Rizzuto Obituary
Florence Rizzuto 1924 - 2019
NORWICH - Florence "Jackie" Rizzuto, 95, entered eternal rest on Friday at Apple Rehab in Uncasville, CT.
She was born in Norwich on July 25, 1924 to the late Frank and Fannie (Domaleski) Bellisle. Jackie attended St Mary's School and graduated from N.F.A. in 1942. On April 12, 1946 at St. Mary's Church in Greenville she was united in marriage to John Rizzuto. He predeceased her on July 24, 2004.
Jackie was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church in Greenville and active in the Rosary Society and Council of Catholic Women. She also enjoyed shopping, the beach, decorating with flowers and her many trips to Florida.
She is survived by her daughter Jody Rizzuto, her sister; Shirley Sajkowicz and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by her sister; Catherine Jackson and her brothers; Richard "Buster" Bellisle and Raymond Bellisle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept 9th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich, CT. Visitation will be held the same day from 8:30am – 9:30am at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
