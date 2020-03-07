|
|
Frances Brzozowski 1920 - 2020
NORWICH - Frances Brzozowski, 99, of Norwich, passed away peacefully at the William W. Backus Hospital on March 6, 2020.
Born on July 23, 1920, Frances was the beloved daughter of the late John and Anna (Baranowski) Jurczyk. She was raised in Franklin and attended the town's one-room schoolhouse until she joined the workforce in several of the area's textile mills.
Frances possessed an incredibly strong work ethic and her hard-working attitude meant that she was always willing to help anyone, no matter what needed to be done.
Frances found great joy tending to her garden, cooking her beautiful dinners for the whole family, and sewing all kinds of wonderful creations—all things she did to put a smile on the faces of those closest to her. She was very good at canning foods and loved to share her home-grown vegetables with as many of her friends and neighbors as she could.
Frances stayed very active and made the most of every day. She was a die-hard Red Sox fan and cared for any animal that crossed her path. She was a dedicated and devoted mother who took good care of her boys, and she will be forever missed and remembered dearly every day.
Frances is survived by her four sons, Bernard Brzozowski, Martin Brzozowski and his wife, Karen "Candy" Vickers, Robert Brzozowski, and Lawrence Brzozowski; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends and neighbors. In addition to her parents and her husband, Edward Brzozowski, she was predeceased by her six brothers, Stanley, Charles, Walter, Paul, Leo, and Stephen.
Frances' family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. prior to the end of the calling hours. A private family burial ceremony will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory may be made to a charity of personal significance. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020