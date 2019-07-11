|
|
Frances Elizabeth Griffiths 1928 - 2019
MARYLAND, NY - Frances Elizabeth Whitman Lamb Griffiths, 91, of Maryland, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the AO Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta.
Frances was always a farm girl, from raising goats in East Brooklyn, CT to working with her second husband, John on Oakdell Farm, in Sterling CT. They later relocated to Milford, NY, where for 18 years they owned and operated the Hemlock Valley farm, expanding the herd and barns, installing ground silos and a central milking parlor.
Frances is survived by 3 sons, Randall P. Lamb (Joan) of Maryland NY, David W. Lamb (Linda) of Chittenango, NY, and Mark A. Lamb (Deborah) of Oneonta, NY; 3 stepsons, Donald B. Griffiths (Jackie) of TN, Barry L. Griffiths (Chris) of Springfield Center, NY, and Robbin T. Griffiths, of Ormond Beach, FL; 12 Grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter.
Friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 beginning at 11 am at the Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson, CT, where a brief service will take place immediately following at 12 pm.
Burial will take place in Griffiths Homestead Cemetery, Sterling, CT.
Offer an online condolence and watch Frances' memorial video at www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, of Oneonta, NY & Tillinghast Funeral Home of Danielson, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 11 to July 13, 2019