Frances G. Grab Obituary
Frances G. Grab 1927 - 2019
Canterbury - Frances G. Grab, 91, beloved wife of Arthur C. Grab passed away peacefully at home June 18, 2019. She was born Oct. 9, 1927 in Canterbury a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Ingalls) Pellett and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Grab worked as the bookkeeper for Arthur Grab Trucking for many years. She was a communicant of St. Augustine Church and a member of the Ladies Guild. Mrs. Grab was a charter member of the Canterbury Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She was well known for her knitting and crafts. On Sept. 11, 1944 she was united in marriage to Arthur C. Grab. Besides her husband she leaves a son Marc A. Grab of Canterbury; a daughter and son in law Norine and Alan Nichols of Brooklyn; 7 granddaughters, 1great granddaughter, 2 great grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother John Pellett and a sister Ruth Fontaine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday (6-22-19) at 10:30 AM in St. Augustine Church. Burial will follow in Dean Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hospice, 32 S. Main St . Putnam, CT. 06260. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 18 to June 20, 2019
