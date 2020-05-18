|
Frances "Fran" L. (Dean) Cote 1943 - 2020
Canterbury - Frances "Fran" L. (Dean) Cote, 76, beloved wife for 49 years of Ernest J. (Tony) Cote, Sr., passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 unexpectedly at her home. Born in Baltic, CT to Louise (Stefon) Dean and Francis (Si) Dean, Frances made her home in Canterbury, CT for the past 40 years.
Frances attended St. Joseph's School and The Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic. She completed her career path as a nurse, graduating from Lawrence Memorial School of Nursing. She proudly served from 1965-1967 in the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant Staff Nurse, honorably discharged in May 1967.
During her life Frances was employed by various convalescent homes, retiring as the Administrator of Pierce Baptist Memorial Convalescent Home in 2017.
She truly enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies included scrapbooking and researching her family tree. Frances took great care when shopping for gifts for her loved ones, always finding the perfect gift for each person. She will be sorely missed by all.
Frances is survived by her husband Tony, their son Robert F. Cote Sr. and his partner Susan, Tony's children, Jeanette Brown and her husband Richard, Ernest Cote Jr. and his wife Ann, Debra Goodge and her husband Lawrence, Victor Cote and his wife Christine; grandchildren, Robert Jr. (RJ) and Victoria (Tori) Cote, Cassey Palmer, Kevin Brown, Mandy Cote, Kody, Kristen and Kyle Goodge, Anna-Marie and Erin Cote; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Arthur (Butch) Dean, and his wife Patricia, and nephews, Nathaniel and Samuel Dean. She also leaves her former daughter-in-law Pamela Cote, and many dear cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Frances's cousin, Patty Riley, for her help and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of Frances's life will be held at a future date. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4b, Southington, CT 06489.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 18 to May 20, 2020