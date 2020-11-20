Frances M. Ford 1948 - 2020

Jewett City - Frances Marie (Cushing) Ford , 72, of East Main Street, Jewett City, passed away peacefully while in the care of hospice at Backus Hospital in Norwich, on November 16, 2020.

She was born in Newport, Vt., August 19, 1948, to the late Lawrence Cushing and Marilyn (Drown) Duplessis. On April 4, 1981, she married James Patrick Ford, of whom she has left behind.

She has lived most of her adult life between Norwich and Jewett City. Her early adult years she worked numerous jobs, while also juggling being a mother to her three beloved children.

Fran served for 20 years beginning in 1981 for the State of CT Dept. of Corrections. She worked at York Correctional Institution for women. Fran also was chief union steward for AFSCME Local 749, continuously fighting for the rights of her fellow C/Os.

Fran was a vivacious, charismatic, take charge person who always acted with integrity. She had no trouble speaking her mind, and speaking up for what was right and just. She loved her family fiercely and had many passions throughout her life.

She was a serious chess player, a wonderful cook, and a talented baker of many elaborate birthday and wedding cakes; she loved to buy and sell antiques with her husband. She loved to garden, read, knit, and sew.

After retirement, she spent a lot of time with her family and grandchildren. Fran will be loved and missed by many, as her heart was always in the right place.

She was predeceased by her parents, her cherished stepfather, Karl (Charlie) Duplessis, her brother, Gary Cushing, and her son, Leslie Crane. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Smith-Godere and her husband Kevin Godere, Heather Ford-Bunn and her husband Dale Bunn, and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Crane. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeremiah, Cynthia, Daniel, John, Killian, Hannah and Alexia as well as 9 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters, Pat Davis, Karlene Duplessis and brother Harvey Cushing, as well as sisters-in-law, Diane Callahan, Joan Ford, Doris Ford and Roberta Rodriguez, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Service to be held at a later date, to be announced. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



