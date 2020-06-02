Frances M. Pappas 1920 - 2020
Norwich - Frances "Fran" Mary (Gollner) Pappas, 99, beloved widow of Peter J. Pappas, of Norwich died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Norwich.
Born in Willimantic, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Mary Ellen (Kleimer) Gollner. Fran attended local Willimantic Schools and the Klien School of Business in New London.
On June 3, 1956, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Fran was united in marriage to Peter J. Pappas.
During World War II she worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford as well as Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton until the end of the war after which she worked at Kay Jewelers and McDermott Jewelers of Norwich.
Fran was a past member of the Norwich City Woman's Club, Pautipaug Country Club, and was a very active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was President for many years of the ladies Philoptochos Society Agape Chapter, and was awarded the Diocese Laity award on June of 1997 by Methodios Bishop of Boston. Fran was also awarded the community service award on June 25, 2012, by the Norwich AHEPA Chapter 110 for her outstanding services to her church and the Greek Community.
She is an avid gardener, talented home decorator with a natural gift as a color coordinator and a proud Boston Red Sox fan.
She was predeceased by her husband Peter J. Pappas, son Jamie Pappas, twin sister Flora O'Neil and sister Margaret Marrott, and brothers Joseph, Arthur, and Edward Gollner.
Fran is survived by nephews William O'Neil and his wife Lucy, Michael O'Neil and his wife Karen, nieces Marguerite O'Neil, Caley O'Neil, sister-in-law Heidi Petros and her husband Tony, and their children Lynn, Joann, Ann Marie, Demetri, and also Michael Marr, Goddaughter Wendy Golart Wachter and many others from here and in California.
A graveside service will be Friday June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 257 Washington St., Norwich, CT 06360.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Norwich - Frances "Fran" Mary (Gollner) Pappas, 99, beloved widow of Peter J. Pappas, of Norwich died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Norwich.
Born in Willimantic, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Mary Ellen (Kleimer) Gollner. Fran attended local Willimantic Schools and the Klien School of Business in New London.
On June 3, 1956, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Fran was united in marriage to Peter J. Pappas.
During World War II she worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford as well as Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton until the end of the war after which she worked at Kay Jewelers and McDermott Jewelers of Norwich.
Fran was a past member of the Norwich City Woman's Club, Pautipaug Country Club, and was a very active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was President for many years of the ladies Philoptochos Society Agape Chapter, and was awarded the Diocese Laity award on June of 1997 by Methodios Bishop of Boston. Fran was also awarded the community service award on June 25, 2012, by the Norwich AHEPA Chapter 110 for her outstanding services to her church and the Greek Community.
She is an avid gardener, talented home decorator with a natural gift as a color coordinator and a proud Boston Red Sox fan.
She was predeceased by her husband Peter J. Pappas, son Jamie Pappas, twin sister Flora O'Neil and sister Margaret Marrott, and brothers Joseph, Arthur, and Edward Gollner.
Fran is survived by nephews William O'Neil and his wife Lucy, Michael O'Neil and his wife Karen, nieces Marguerite O'Neil, Caley O'Neil, sister-in-law Heidi Petros and her husband Tony, and their children Lynn, Joann, Ann Marie, Demetri, and also Michael Marr, Goddaughter Wendy Golart Wachter and many others from here and in California.
A graveside service will be Friday June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 257 Washington St., Norwich, CT 06360.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.