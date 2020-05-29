Francies H. Harmon 1952 - 2020
Salem - Francies Helen Harmon, 67, of Salem, passed away at Hartford Hospital on May 28, 2020.
Born August 19, 1952 in Germany; she was the daughter of the late Donald and Franziska (Wagner) Thompson. In 1970 Francies graduated from Montville Highschool. A few years later she married her husband Doug on November 3, 1973.
For years Francies worked as a cashier at Petco in Waterford. In her spare time she would tend to her garden, and listen to her favorite singer Cher, but she was always her happiest when spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Doug Harmon of Salem, daughter Kim (Mike) DeSantis of Colchester; son Robert (Carmen) Harmon of East Hartford, brother Gilbert Thompson of Marlborough; grandchildren Makayla, Jenaia, Athena, Douglas, and Madison; and numerous extended family and friends.
The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.