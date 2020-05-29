Francies H. Harmon
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francies's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francies H. Harmon 1952 - 2020
Salem - Francies Helen Harmon, 67, of Salem, passed away at Hartford Hospital on May 28, 2020.
Born August 19, 1952 in Germany; she was the daughter of the late Donald and Franziska (Wagner) Thompson. In 1970 Francies graduated from Montville Highschool. A few years later she married her husband Doug on November 3, 1973.
For years Francies worked as a cashier at Petco in Waterford. In her spare time she would tend to her garden, and listen to her favorite singer Cher, but she was always her happiest when spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Doug Harmon of Salem, daughter Kim (Mike) DeSantis of Colchester; son Robert (Carmen) Harmon of East Hartford, brother Gilbert Thompson of Marlborough; grandchildren Makayla, Jenaia, Athena, Douglas, and Madison; and numerous extended family and friends.
The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved