Francis "Frank" Boyle 1946 - 2019
Dayville - Francis Boyle, 72, of Dayville passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, after a very long and courageous battle with cancer and its lasting effects. Frank was born and raised in Mahanoy City, PA the son of John and Margaret Boyle, who predeceased him along with a sister Margaret Boyle Bender.
Frank leaves behind his wife Charleen; sister, Kathleen Haley and husband Jim; sister, Lenore Gromalski,; son, Michael and his wife Lorine; daughter Kathleen and companion Marcial; step daughters, Shari Polletta, Lisa Fuentes and her husband Agustin; Tara Gagner, Monique Pierangeli and her husband Mark, stepsons, Michael Gagner and fiancée JoAnn, and Keith Gagner, sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.
After graduation from Mahanoy Area H.S. in 1964, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving on the Aircraft carriers USS Intrepid and the USS Wasp. Following his honorable discharge in 1969, Frank served eighteen years in the CT National Guard attached to AVCRAD in Groton. Frank was a veteran of Desert Storm. Frank was a life member of the East Killingly VFW Post 4908 serving as a commander for eight years, a member of Post 13 American Legion in Putnam, a member of the Danielson Elks and a life member of the Pomfret Rod and Gun Club. Frank was also a firearms, archery and range instructor for the State of CT in their CEFS educational system and served for many years on the advisory board of the electro-mechanical shop at Ellis Tech H.S. He retired from the maintenance dept. of Frito-Lay in 2008 after twenty-eight years of service. He loved to play golf, hunt, fish and the outdoors in general, spending many seasons with his friends in Unity, ME. He could always be found tinkering, repairing or building something. His infectious smile and sense of humor will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in St. James Church, Danielson. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Dayville. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. In lieu of flowers donations in Frank's name may be made to the East Killingly VFW Post 4908, 1035 North Rd., Dayville, CT 06241 or Hospice of Northeastern CT, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. fwtillinghast.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019