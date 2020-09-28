Francis Cassidy jr. 1940 - 2020
Voluntown - Francis Cassidy Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 26, 2020.
Francis was born on June 23, 1940. He was the son of the late Francis Cassidy Sr. and Ida (Taylor) Cassidy.
Francis owned and operated F & P Cassidy for over 50 years. He coached Jewett City Little League when his sons played ball in the 1970s. He was a life time member of the Voluntown Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years.
His true passion was fishing, for which he has been a member of the Narragansett Salt Water Fishing Club for over 40 years.
He married Joyce E. Sweet on June 13, 1959. She survives him, along with three sons Michael (Lynne) Cassidy of Griswold, Keith (Darlene) Cassidy of Griswold, Peter (Kelly) Cassidy of Voluntown. His grandchildren Amanda (Cody) Marthaler, Melissa, Patrick, Madisyn, and Shelby Cassidy. Great-grandchildren Annabelle and Caleb Marthaler. His brothers Henry (June), Robert (Grace) and Kenneth Cassidy, his sisters Pauline (William) Clark, Rose Earl, Faye Fields, Linda Butler, Ellen Bixby. Francis is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. there will be a graveside service at St. Thomas Cemetery Sheldon Road, Griswold.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
.
A special thank you to Dr. Marion Sarosi and Beacon Hospice of East Hartford for their caring and wonderful support.
Donations may be made to Voluntown Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Voluntown, CT 06384 or Narragansett SaltWater Fishing Club, 732 Stony Hill Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095.