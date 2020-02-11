|
|
Francis J. Archambeault 1926 - 2020
Preston - Francis J. Archambeault, 93, a longtime Preston resident died peacefully February 10, 2020, with his healthcare worker Carla Pillar, and Donna and William by his side.
He is survived by his children, Leonard Archambeault and wife Sally, Donna Johnson, Debra Schulz and husband Dwayne, and William Archambeault and Nancy; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11:00 am at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 248 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Woyasz & Son Funeral
Service is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020