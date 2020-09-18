Francis Pachiodo 1934 - 2020
Uncasville - Francis J. Pachiodo "Fran", 86, of Uncasville, passed away on September 17, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Backus Hospital.
He was born July 13, 1934 in Montville to the late Frank J. and Rosilda (Lusignan) Pachiodo.
He married Judith E. Linda on October 28, 1961, who predeceased him in 2003.
A lifelong resident of Uncasville, Fran was an Army veteran. He retired from Robertson Paperbox (Rand Whitney) in 1996 after more than 40 years.
Fran was a lifelong communicant of St. John Church in Uncasville. He was also a lifetime member of the Montville Fire Company, the Montville Polish Club, the American Legion Post No. 112 and the New London Elks Lodge No. 360.
In his earlier years, Fran enjoyed playing softball, bowling, boating and was a Red Sox fan. Until recently, Fran still enjoyed visiting the Polish Club, the American Legion and fishing with friends.
Fran is survived by his two sons, Michael and his wife Shirley of Oakdale, and Thomas and wife Charly of Uncasville. He also leaves behind several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by his loving sister, Arlene Staubley.
Fran was well liked and will be missed by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville on Saturday Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Depot Road, Uncasville.
Following the burial service, a celebration of Fran's life will be held at the Montville Polish Club on Maple Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Church, the Montville Fire Company or a charity of one's choice
.