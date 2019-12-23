Home

Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-3284
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Danielson, CT
Francis W. St. George Obituary
Francis W. St. George 1930 - 2019
Norwich - Francis W. St. George, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 20. Fran graduated from Killingly High School in 1949 and in 1950 married the love of his life, Theresa LeClair St. George. He enlisted in the Army and served his country while stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Francis had a successful career in the packaging industry. He attained the title of VP of Purchasing and Human Resources while working for Macadam Associates. He finished his career working in sales for Springfield Label. Francis devoted many years to coaching his sons' Little League baseball teams and following his 4 children's sport's careers.
Upon retiring, Terry and Fran enjoyed spending their winters in Palm Springs, CA.
Fran is survived by his children, Gary St George, Glen & Joanne St. George, Gail and Tom Barber, Greg and Donna St. George. Grandchildren, Jason, Kiel, Kristen and Brandi and 5 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Terry.
Fran's engaging charm and warm sense of humor will be missed by his family and the many friends that he acquired during his lifetime.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Westview for the compassion and loving care that they provided him during the past year.
Calling hours will be held, Thursday, December, 26, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main St., Danielson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. James Church in Danielson, CT. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
