Rev. Frank Card Perkins 1926 - 2019
Killingly - Rev. Frank Card Perkins, 92, of Killingly CT, passed away peacefully on October 17 at the Colonial Health & Rehab Center of Plainfield, CT.
He was born December 9, 1926 to the late Vivan and Viola (Johnson) Perkins of East Killingly. In 1944 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII as a seaman on the U.S.S. Daniel. He worked in the polishing dept. for Ivanhoe Tool & Die Co. in Thompson, CT until his retirement. His hobbies included furniture and cabinet making, and decorative painted crafts.
Frank was for many years the pastor at the Attawaugan Methodist Church and later at the South Killingly Congregational Church.
On August 30, 1952 Frank married the love of his life, Rosamond Flagg, who predeceased him in August, 2009. He is survived by their three daughters, Susan Smith and her husband Wayne of East Hartford, CT, Melody Ingalls and her husband James of Brooklyn, CT, and Mary Blain of Danielson, CT. He also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren whom he cherished: Laura (Ingalls) Muollo of Dracut, MA and her children Tyler and Rose, Zachary Blain of Hebron, CT and his children Theo and Alex, Ezekiel Blain of Watervliet, NY, Eric Ingalls of Rego Park, NY, and Nicole (Blain) Puhlick of Amston, CT and her daughter Gabriella.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive – Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019