Frank E. Bergman 1953 - 2019
Dayville - Frank E. Bergman, 66, of Dayville died November 10, 2019 at his home in
Dayville. He was born February 2, 1953 in Canterbury, son of the late Edward and Eleanora (Liepis) Bergman. He worked as a self-employed contractor, and was an Army veteran serving from 1973 — 1976. His kind heart and sense of humor will surely be missed by all that knew him.
He leaves his longtime companion Gisele Guidry of Moosup, son Justin Bergman and his significant other Heidi Arrington of Dayville, daughter Becky Bergman of CT, step-children Jennifer Baron and husband Ron of Canterbury and Will Guidry and wife Abbie of Lisbon, siblings Edward Bergman and his wife Dianne of Groton, Barbara Collelo of Rhome, TX, Nancy Kettle and her husband Harold of Moosup, Marsha Waterman and her husband Dave of Norwich, Paula Mineau of Dayville, three grandchildren Brandon, Logan and Madeleine Baron, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at St Augustine's Church 144 Westminster Rd Canterbury CT Saturday November 30 at 11:00.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019