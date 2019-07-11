|
|
Frank E. Maxim III 1940 - 2019
Plainfield - Frank E. Maxim III, 78, beloved husband of Jean (Harper) Maxim, passed away, July 10th, 2019. He was born on November 30th, 1940 in Wareham MA, son of the late Frank E Maxim II and Evelyn (Loring) Maxim. Mr. Maxim was employed at the Plainfield Central School as a science, literature and English teacher, retiring in 1999 after 35 years. He was a Freemason and a pillar of the Masonic Fraternatity, having belonged to Moosup Lodge #113 and Moriah lodge, Frank would see the Oriental East 17 times in his Masonic Career. Mr Maxim was a volunteer with the American Legion post 91 as an EMT for 30 years, a member of the Pachaug Outdoor Gun Club and a lifetime member of the NRA. Mr Maxim was active in the scouts as a troop leader and was also an eagle scout. In addition to his wife he leaves two sons, Gregory S. Maxim and Christopher L Maxim, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchilden and several cousins. He was predeceased by a grandson, Reilly Provost-Maxim. Visiting hours are Sunday, 7/14/19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dougherty Brothers Funeral home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104. Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home | Plainfield, CT
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 11 to July 13, 2019