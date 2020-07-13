Fr. Frank W. McKenna 1934 - 2020
Plainfield - The Reverend Frank W. McKenna, retired priest of the Diocese of Norwich died July 10, 2020, in Plainfield. He was 86. As both educator and pastor, Father McKenna is fondly remembered as a compassionate and giving priest. Father McKenna, son of Frank W. McKenna and Janet (Burst) McKenna, was born in Long Branch, NJ. His elementary and high school years were spent in and around Red Bank, NJ. He received a B.A. degree in Classical Languages from Seton Hall University. He taught at Saint Bernard High School in New London and Uncasville from 1961-1990, prior to entering Holy Apostles Seminary in Cromwell, CT for his priestly formation. He graduated in 1994 with a Master of Divinity degree. He was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Reverend Daniel P. Reilly, Bishop of Norwich on May 28, 1994 at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Norwich. Following his ordination, Father McKenna's first parish assignments were at Most Holy Trinity Church in Pomfret and Saint Andrew Church in Colchester. In 1998 he was appointed as the Administrator and then Pastor of Saint Augustine Church in Canterbury. In 2008 he was appointed Chaplain of St. Joseph Living Center in Windham. In 2009, Father retired to Saint Jude Commons in Norwich. Father McKenna is survived by his brother, David E, McKenna of Longwood, FL and a niece, Deirdre McKenna of Pittsfield, MA.
The Most Reverend, Bishop Michael R. Cote, will celebrate the Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Augustine Church, 144 Westminster Road (Rt. 14), Canterbury, CT. The Vigil for the Deceased with Reception of The Body will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in Saint Augustine Church. Father McKenna's body will lie in state until 6:15 p.m. at Saint Augustine Church. A Parish Mass will be celebrated for his repose on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in Saint Augustine Church. Burial will be in the Priests Plot of Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 815 Boswell Avenue, Norwich. Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com