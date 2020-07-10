1/1
Freddie R. O'Neal
Freddie R. O'Neal 1942 - 2020
The Villages, FL - Mr. Freddie O'Neal passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020 in the loving arms of his family. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1965 and Officers' Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island in 1966 as a Lieutenant J.G. in the U.S. Navy. He spent his career as a well-loved teacher of high school mathematics at Bacon Academy in Colchester, Connecticut for 31 years before retiring. He was an avid golfer and amateur pro bowler. Freddie was born in Oakdale, Louisiana on October 12, 1942. He was the son of Odis and Burna Dean O'Neal. He is survived by wife Jacqueline of 53 years, daughters Christina O'Neal of Maine, Kathryn and husband David Rogers of California, brothers James and Larry of Texas, sisters Marlene Tucker and Carla Wyatt of Louisiana, grandchildren Taylor, Morgan, and Ian Lamarre, Eva Rogers, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. Funeral services are planned for Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich, followed by a graveside memorial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
