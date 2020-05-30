Frederic B. Richardson 1933 - 2020

OAKDALE - Frederic B. Richardson, 86, of Connecticut Blvd., Oakdale CT. died peacefully on Tuesday May 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Doreen (Gustafson) Richardson.

Born in Providence, R.I. on December 21, 1933 he was the son of the late Leigh H. and Bessie (Hall) Richardson.

Mr. Richardson served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later went on to be a Structural Engineer at Electric Boat for many years before retiring. He received his Associates Degree from Roger Williams Junior College.

Fred was a member of the Brainard Lodge #102.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Sons, Carl S. Richardson of ME, Brad Richardson and his wife Deborah of KT and his daughter, Keri Ferland and her husband Andrew. He was the loving grandfather of Jena and Drew Ferland

Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family and those invited family and friends.

Burial with full Military Honors will be held in Rhode Island Veteran.



