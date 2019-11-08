|
Frederick Brautigam 1916 - 2019
Scotland - Frederick P. Brautigam Sr. (103) of Scotland, CT was born in Norwich on September 23, 1916 the son of the late Oscar P. Brautigam and Ethel D. (Armstrong) Brautigam. He passed away in Scotland on November 5, 2019.
He married Frances Genevieve Murray on November 4, 1939. She predeceased him on November 16, 2000 after 61 years of marriage.
He worked as an automotive mechanic, as well as a mechanic for the Connecticut Bus Company and the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. He enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team the Boston Red Sox and the UCONN Girls basketball games.
He was active up to three weeks prior to his death, mowing the lawn and talking with customers at the family orchard in Scotland.
He is survived by three sons Robert F. Brautigam (Lucille M.) of Scotland, Conn., Arthur I. Brautigam (Mary Ann) of Leesburg, Florida and Frederick P. Brautigam of Hilton, New York, a sister Nancy Gavitt of Norwich, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son James P. Brautigam Sr. (Dorothy M.) of Norwich, a grandson James P Brautigam Jr., five sisters Evelyn D. Fisher, Ethel M. (Dynon- Fraser), Mildred J. Baton, Helen E. (Langlois-Chamberlin), Lucille M. Clang, and one brother Clifford E. Brautigam.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frederick's honor to the Center for Hospice Care SECT, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Brautigam family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019