More Obituaries for Frederick Bousquet
Frederick E. Bousquet Ii


1960 - 2020
Frederick E. Bousquet Ii Obituary
Frederick E. Bousquet II March 24, 1960 - January 13, 2020
Murfreesboro, Tennessee - Frederick E. Bousquet II, age 59, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13th, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was a native of Norwich, Connecticut, and the son of the late Frederick Ernest Bousquet and Arlene R. Lisiewski. He was of the Catholic faith and the Founder/CEO of Brainblast Entertainment.
Fred is survived by his children; Joyner Bousquet, Claire Bousquet, Ava Bousquet, honorary stepchildren; Landon Bluemel, Reagan Bluemel, eight brothers, and sister.
His burial service will be held on February 8th, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Oak Grove Cemetery address: 309 Rees St, Americus, GA 31709
In lieu of flowers for Fred's burial, donations may be made to Beau's GoFundMe at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fred-beau-bousquet-needs-a-lung-transplant
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
