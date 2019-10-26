Home

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael Cemetery
Stillman Avenue, Ext.
Pawcatuck, CT
Norwich - Frederick Joiner, 76, beloved husband of Lorraine (Burdick) Baker-Watson Joiner, of Norwich, passed away at W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was also the husband for 40 years of the late Patricia (Altimari) Joiner.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday at St. Michael Cemetery, Stillman Avenue, Ext., Pawcatuck, CT. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
