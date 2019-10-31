Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Fredric L. Utz Obituary
Fredric L. Utz 1933 - 2019
Canterbury - Canterbury Fredric L. Utz, 86, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct 30, 2019. He was a life long resident of Canterbury.
He was born in Willimantic, CT on Aug. 19, 1933, a son to Alfred and Hilma (Wirtanen) Utz. He is survived by his wife Catherine (Brochu) Utz. They were married on Sept. 14, 1957. In addition to his wife Catherine, Fred is survived by his sons Daniel Utz and James Utz; daughter Donna Casko; sisters Alfreda Riley and Celia Bennett, his six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. His brother, Robert Utz predeceased him.
Fred was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard serving during the Korean War. He was a 50 year member of the Carpenters Union Local #326. He worked for G. Schnip for 40 plus years retiring in 2003.
He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed spending many summers at Walker's Dock in Stonington fishing and camping. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Wishes, P.O. Box 391 Oakville, CT 06779.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine Church in Canterbury, CT on Monday Nov 4, 2019 at 10:00AM. Burial will follow in Carey Cemetery in Canterbury, CT. Calling hours will be held at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield, CT on Sunday Nov 3, 2019 from 2-4 pm. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
