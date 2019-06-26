|
|
Gail A. Tarryk 1946 - 2019
Norwich - Gail A. Tarryk 72, of Norwich died late Friday evening June 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Norwich on November 8, 1946 the daughter of the late Eugene and Charlotte (Babbitt) Rainville. Gail was employed for twenty one years as a physical therapist Aide at the Backus Hospital before retiring in 2000. Gail enjoyed vacation on Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends. She loved watching UConn Women's basketball, the Red Sox and Eastern Draft Horse pulls. On April 20, 1963 she married Daniel Tarryk in Baltic, who died on May 27, 2016. She is survived by two sons: Daniel J. Tarryk and Donald E. Tarryk and his wife Kristen, three daughters: Tina M. Tarryk, Brenda Gignac and her husband Richard and Kathy Tarryk, two brothers: Joseph and Allen Rainville, two sisters: Charlotte LePage and Linda Merchant, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers: Gene, William and Paul Rainville and two sisters: June Brown and Judy Cruthers. Mom would like to thank Cara Matthews and Sheila Elderby for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, Route 138, Griswold at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Friday from 6-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.hartfordhealthcareathome.org
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 26 to June 28, 2019