|
|
Gail Doyle 1946 - 2019
Norwich - Gail Elizabeth Doyle, age 73, of Norwich, passed away at William W. Backus Hospital on August 5, 2019. She was born in Montreal, Canada on May 17, 1946 to the late Norman and Senja (Hartekanean) Doyle.
Gail devoted her life to healing and helping others through the honorable profession of nursing.
She is survived by her life partner Ronald Baratz of Norwich, a son Nicholas Wylie and partner Jennifer Lafayette of Canterbury, stepdaughters Johana Chestnutt and her husband Tim of San Francisco, CA., Vanessa Wylie and partner Eric Thibodeau of Burlington, VT and Margot Wylie of Florence, Italy. She also leaves behind three grandchildren Daniel, Katey and Zeno. She is predeceased by a brother Richard Doyle.
Family and friends may visit Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at which time there will be a celebration of life. Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Hebrew Benevolent #4 Cemetery in Preston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for Gail's family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019