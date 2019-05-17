|
Gale Ann (Pezanko) Houghton 1953 - 2019
Putnam - Gale Ann (Pezanko) Houghton, 65, of Putnam, CT died, May 14, 2019 at home. She was born October 3, 1953 in Putnam, CT, daughter of the late Lawrence and Rita (LaRiviere) Pezanko. She was the beloved wife of Michael G. Houghton they were married August 13, 1991.
Gale loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed interior home designing and spending time in her beautiful gardens.
Gale is survived by her husband Michael G. Houghton of Putnam, CT and his children Shawn and Shannon; a daughter Heather Dietz Millette and her husband Matthew of Woodstock, CT; eight grandchildren Logan, Trevor, Carly, Kayla, Haley, Ashley, Alyssa and John; two brothers Larry and Peter and several neices and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Nancy and Joyce.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Northeastern Connecticut, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260 or Brigham and Women's International Mesothelioma Program, 75 Francis St. Boston, MA 02115
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence Street, Putnam, CT. A Celebration of Gale's Life will be June 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson Rod & Gun Club, 93 Brandy Hill Road, Thompson, CT. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery, Putnam, CT. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
